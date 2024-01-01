Who are the Iowa-Tennessee announcers today on ABC? All about CFB Citrus Bowl game's coverage team

The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to play the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC in the Citrus Bowl.

No. 25 Tennessee enters the game as a 5.5-point favorite against No. 20 Iowa. Here is everything you need to know for the broadcast.

Who are the Citrus Bowl announcers today?

The Citrus Bowl will take place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, with the game being broadcast on ABC.

The play-by-play announcer will be Dave Fleming, the color analyst will be Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton will be the sideline reporter for the Citrus Bowl.

What time is the Iowa vs. Tennessee game today?

The bowl game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Monday afternoon.

Heading into the game, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel says he's ecstatic to be part of this bowl game.

“Our entire program is so excited to have the opportunity to come to the city of Orlando, represent Tennessee football and our university on New Year’s day,” Heupel said. “This is a huge opportunity. It goes without saying that we understand the quality of the that we are facing in Iowa.

“It’s a proud football program. Coach (Kirk) Ferentz has done an unbelievable job over his tenure there.”

The Volunteers went 8-4 this season, while the Iowa Hawkeyes were 10-3 after losing to Michigan in the Big Ten championship game.

What to expect in the Iowa vs. Tennessee game today?

The Citrus Bowl is the beginning of quarterback Nico Iamaleava's time at Tennessee.

Joe Milton III opted out of the bowl game, paving the way for the top-ranked quarterback in the 2022 high school class to start his first career college game.

"I finally get to go out there and showcase my talents as a starter. It should be fun," Iamaleava said. "It's my first start, and it's going against a top-5 defense, I'm ready for the challenge. And I'm ready to go out there and compete with my brothers."

Iamaleava starting is the storyline for this matchup, as Heupel admits it has excited other players to play in the bowl game.

"Guys are excited to get an opportunity to play with Nico," Heupel said on Wednesday. "They appreciate Joe, obviously, for everything that he’s done. He has been a great teammate to everybody inside of that locker room. He’s been a great teammate to Nico as well.

"He’s been a part of the preparation. He’ll be with us all week long and continue to help us in that way."

Tennessee is a 5.5-point favorite to defeat Iowa on Monday afternoon.