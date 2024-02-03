Who is Jackson Lampley? Tennessee OL files declaration in lawsuit against NCAA over NIL

Tennessee Volunteers offensive linesman Jackson Lampley filed a six-page declaration in the state of Tennessee's lawsuit against the NCAA on Thursday.

The state is suing the NCAA for its name, image and likeness recruitment ban. At the same time, the University of Tennessee is being investigated by the regulatory body for alleged violations in NIL recruitment.

Lampley, who is the son of an attorney, joined the Volunteers before the NIL rules were in place, meaning that any potential money gained from sponsorship and the use of the player's likeness was not a factor in which school he decided to go to.

However, the NIL is a matter of concern for today's recruits, as Jackson Lampley's court filing reveals. As a witness, he could give insights into a player's considerations when choosing a school.

“Almost every recruit I meet with asks first and foremost about NIL,” Lampley states in the filing, as per Knox News. “But they also ask about all the same factors I considered in the pre-NIL world… In my observation, NIL has become one of the top factors that current recruits consider when determining where to go to school.”

Additionally, Lampley's filing summarizes his experience as a student-athlete at the University of Tennessee and states his readiness to testify in the lawsuit if he is needed to.

But who is Jackson Lampley?

Who is Jackson Lampley?

Nashville native Lampley signed for the Volunteers in 2019 and, for most of his career, has been a reserve on the offensive line.

When he played, the Montgomery Bell Academy standout was a successful part of the Vols O-line. For example, during the 2022 season, Lampley played 83 snaps, albeit against an opposition that was massively weaker than Tennessee. During those snaps, Lampley allowed no sacks and only allowed one play that forced pressure onto the quarterback.

Jackson Lampley was able to start two games in the 2023 season due to injuries from the regular starters. These were his first two starts in the Tennessee career, which was entering his fifth year. This was also successful, with Lampley not allowing any sacks.

He decided to take a sixth-year option, meaning he would stay at the Volunteers for one more year.

Who is Jackson Lampley's father?

Jackson Lampley's father, Brad Lampley, also has connections to the legal world and the University of Tennessee. As mentioned above, he is an attorney, which may have contributed to Lampley's decision to file a declaration.

Like his son, he was also an offensive linesman for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Brad Lampley played for the Volunteers during the 1990s. His football career did not last long, and he has made a name for himself as a lawyer.

His son has now entered this world through his declaration against the NCAA.

