Who is Jake Merklinger? All about Tennessee's backup QB

The Tennessee Volunteers are likely looking for a new quarterback. Nico Iamaleava is in a contract dispute with the program and has not been attending the team's training camp.
On Saturday, it was announced that the Vols would be moving on from Iamaleava. This opens the door for their backup QB, Jake Merklinger, to potentially become the new starter next season.
Who is he and what could he bring to the program?
Who is Jake Merklinger?
Jake Merklinger is entering his second year with the Tennessee Volunteers.
He is originally from the state of Georgia and attended Calvary Day School in Savannah. He was the starting QB in each of the four years that he spent with the school.
Coming out of high school, he was the No. 13 QB in the Class of 2024 and was a four-star prospect, per 247Sports.
Is Nico Iamaleava leaving Tennessee?
ESPN reported that Nico Iamaleava is planning to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday and will leave the Tennessee Volunteers.
While Volunteers coach Josh Heupel has not made any public comments on the issue, he has told the team that Iamaleava will no longer be with them.
This makes the immediate plans of Tennessee difficult. The Volunteers' spring game is on Saturday and Jake Merklinger could impress to have the chance of becoming the new starting QB in the 2025 season.
Jake Merklinger stats
Jake Merklinger was the third-string QB during his freshman season with the Tennessee Volunteers, behind Nico Iamaleava, who was the starter for most of the 2024 campaign.
Despite being the third-string QB, Merklinger was able to see some action. He played in two of the early season blowouts the Volunteers had.
Merklinger completed six passes from nine attempts. He passed for a total of 48 yards and scored zero touchdowns.
Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.