Who is Julian Fleming’s GF Alyssa Boyd? All we know about woman who lost her life in an ATV crash

Former Penn State star wide receiver Julian Fleming was involved in an ATV crash on Saturday with his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd. While Fleming was seriously injured and taken to a hospital shortly after the crash, Boyd sadly lost her life and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Alyssa Boyd lived a private life, and as a result, there is not much that is known about her publicly. She was from Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania and was involved in a tragic ATV accident with her boyfriend, Julian Fleming. She was a student-athlete at Penn State, according to My Foreign Half.

The timeline for Fleming and Boyd's relationship is not 100% clear, but it appears they had been dating for a significant amount of time. When Boyd officially enrolled at Penn State in January 2024 after transferring from Ohio State, he said in a press conference that he transferred to be closer to his loved ones.

"I wanted to be close to home, I wanted to be close to my people, and I want to win a Big Ten championship with another team."

Fleming registered 14 receptions for 176 yards and one TD in his only year at Penn State.

What happened to Julian Fleming's girlfriend Alyssa Boyd?

According to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police, Julian Fleming and Alyssa Boyd were involved in an ATV crash on Friday night. They were driving down a road when they hit a deer and were thrown from the vehicle. Fleming reportedly suffered severe injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital but Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene. The official report said:

"This crash occurred on Painter Lick Lane in Columbia Township, Bradford County. An ATV was traveling northbound on Painter Lick Lane when it collided with a deer that had jumped out in the roadway. Neither of the occupants were wearing safety equipment. The operator of the ATV sustained serious injuries and was transported to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital."

"The passenger sustained extensive injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A recently deceased deer was located on scene consistent with damage observed on the ATV. Assisted on scene by Guthrie EMS, Troy Fire Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialists. This crash is under further investigation at this time."

Julian Fleming finished the final year of his college football career in the 2024 season with Penn State after transferring from Ohio State.

