Who is Julian Sayin? What we know about the No. 1 QB in the Class of 2024

The exodus of talent from the Alabama Crimson Tide program due to the retirement of Nick Saban and the subsequent arrival of Kalen DeBoer hit a new level today.

It has been announced that one of the top quarterback prospects in this year's recruitment class, Julian Sayin, has decided to enter the transfer portal instead of playing for the Saban-less Crimson Tide.

Who is Julian Sayin?

Julian Sayin is the number one ranked quarterback out of the 2024 recruitment class. Originally from Carlsbad, California, Sayin played for Carlsbad High School.

Sayin had a strong senior year while playing for his high school. In this year, he threw for 2369 yards and scored 24 touchdowns. He only recorded one interception.

These are solid numbers, which helped him become a highly touted prospect at the quarterback position, someone who all the major programs would be delighted to have.

After receiving offers from a range of schools, including LSU and Texas, Sayin committed to Alabama in 2022 and enrolled with the University in 2023. Nick Saban was one of his main reasons for choosing Alabama over the other schools.

But with Saban now no longer a part of the Crimson Tide program, Sayin has decided to transfer out of Tuscaloosa.

What is next for Julian Sayin and Alabama?

Sayin is now one of the hot prospects in the transfer portal and every program would want to get a talent like his on their roster.

Sayin now has to choose another school to play for. Expect the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs (who recently lost their own top quarterback prospect, Dylan Raiola, to Nebraska), LSU (who were originally in the running to sign Sayin), and the Michigan Wolverines (who may be looking to sign a young replacement for J.J McCarthy) to all be in the mix.

As for Alabama, they seem to have already replaced Sayin with another quarterback. Just before Sayin announced his transfer portal entry, the Crimson Tide signed former Washington Huskies quarterback Austin Mack to the roster, reuniting him with DeBoer.