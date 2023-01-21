Who is Justin Hodges? UCF player allegedly broke into apartment with help of victim's ex-girlfriend and beat person

UCF junior defensive back Justin Hodges was arrested on Thursday, according to outkick.com, for his alleged involvement in a home invasion earlier this month in Orlando, Florida. The Orlando Police Department press release said loaded weapons were used, and Hodges and three other suspects allegedly beat the victim.

Hodges, 20, said one of the firearms, which belonged to his girlfriend, was used by one of the other suspects during the Jan. 9 incident, according to the police release. The victim's ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Naveah Mosher, allegedly helped the other suspects get into the high-rise apartment building.

The defensive back is no longer on the team after his arrest, with the college issuing a short statement which read:

“Justin Hodges has been dismissed from the football program. Per university policy, the UCF student conduct process will be initiated."

It is not known if this incident will be the end of Hodges' NFL dreams.

Justin Hodges' NFL career hangs in the balance

As a sophomore in 2021, the defensive back started 10 games and had seven pass breakups. Last season, he played in all 14 games, with one interception, 40 tackles, five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. He was named to the Pro Football Network and Phil Steele All-American Athletic Conference teams.

Just a really sad and disappointing situation. #UCF DB Justin Hodges has been released from the team following his arrest.Just a really sad and disappointing situation. #UCF DB Justin Hodges has been released from the team following his arrest.Just a really sad and disappointing situation. https://t.co/k9Qf4sTGXt

Getting into the NFL is hard enough when players have a squeeky clean image and are playing good football, but when incidents like Hodges' come to light, it makes it more difficult.

Whether teams will even consider the defensive back is unknown. An incident like this will lilkely not go down well with anything involved at the elite level.

acrobat.adobe.com/link/track?uri… For those of you interested, here is the 14 page arrest affidavit for Justin Hodges. This is nothing short of craziness! Really sad to see his time at UCF end this way. For those of you interested, here is the 14 page arrest affidavit for Justin Hodges. This is nothing short of craziness! Really sad to see his time at UCF end this way. acrobat.adobe.com/link/track?uri…

