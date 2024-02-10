Who are Kansas vs. Baylor basketball announcers today on ESPN? All about NCAAB Feb 10 game's coverage team

The No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks (18-2) take on the No. 13 Baylor Bears (17-5) in Saturday evening's Big 12 showdown at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Despite having a slightly worse record than the Jayhawks, the Bears are doing better in conference play with a 6-3 Big 12 mark that has them second in the conference standings. Kansas, for its part, is fourth, behind the Iowa State Cyclones but ahead of the TCU Horned Frogs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Who are the Kansas vs. Baylor basketball game announcers today?

Dan Schulman will be doing the play-by-play, while Jay Bilas will be the color commentator. Jess Sims will be the sideline reporter for this Big 12 matchup on ESPN. The Canadian Schulman is a longtime ESPN commentator, having joined the network more than a decade ago in 2007. For a time, he was ESPN's lead MLB commentator.

Bilas was a four-year starter for Mike Krzyzewski at Duke during the 1980s and was selected in the fifth round of the 1986 NBA draft by the Dallas Mavericks, although he didn't play for them. He played professional basketball in Spain and Italy. Bilas was Krzyzewski's assistant during the coach's first two national titles in the early 1990s.

What time is the Kansas vs. Baylor game today?

The game is set to start at 6 p.m. Eastern Time today. It will be played at the Allen Fieldhouse on the University of Kansas campus. The Jayhawks are coming off an unexpected defeat to rival school Kansas State 75-70 on Monday. Meanwhile, the Bears won their last matchup against the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders 79-73.

What to expect in the Kansas vs. Baylor game today?

Despite their latest missteps, the Jayhawks are huge favorites for this contest, with the bookies having them 7.5 points ahead of the Bears. That's an improvement from their initial odds, as they opened up as only 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is currently set at 148.5 points.

Poll : Who are you taking? Kansas Baylor 0 votes