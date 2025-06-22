Who is Kirk Barton? Former OSU standout charged with aggravated vehicular homicide following crash

Former Ohio State Buckeyes player Kirk Barton, who had a short stint playing in the NFL and was a First-Team All-American in 2007, was involved in an incident in Dublin, Ohio, on Saturday.
Barton played for the Buckeyes from 2003 to 2007 and was their captain during their Big Ten championship campaign in 2007. As a professional player, he spent most of his time as an offseason or practice squad member. Barton played for several teams as a part of their practice squad.
On Saturday, Kirk Barton was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide. According to police officials in the City of Dublin, the former Buckeyes player is a suspect in causing vehicular manslaughter early morning on Saturday.
According to NBC4, Barton is suspected of driving his Ford F150 Raptor pickup truck at high speed. His truck crashed with a Lexus at around 2:56 a.m. while going eastbound on U.S. 33.
The crash caused the death of the car driver, who has been identified as Ethan Wence Perry. The incident happened at West Bridge Street, which is west of Franklin Street. According to court documents, Barton was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road. Police officials also claim that there was smell of alcohol coming from his breath and that he couldn't speak properly.
Did Kirk Barton sustain injuries?
No, Kirk Barton didn't sustain any major injuries during the afortementioned incident. The ex-Ohio State player was taken to a local hospital to treat his minor injuries. Barton was later placed in custody at Franklin County Jail.
Franklin County Court says that Barton has been charged with a second-degree felony count. He has been charged with driving under the influence and causing the death of Ethan Wence Perry. The former Ohio State player is scheduled to have a court hearing on Monday.
Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place