Who is Kirk Campbell? What we know about Michigan's reported new OC

Kirk Campbell is the Michigan Wolverines' new offensive coordinator. He replaced Sherrone Moore, who has been promoted to head coach, replacing Jim Harbaugh.

Campbell was promoted from within the Wolverines organization. Before his new role as offensive coordinator, Campbell was the quarterbacks’ coach, working closely with J.J. McCarthy.

But who is Kirk Campbell? Where did he go to college, and what experience does he have?

Where did Kirk Campbell go to college?

Kirk Campbell went to Mercyhurst College in Pennsylvania. During his time in college, Campbell played for the Mercyhurst Lakers, who play in Division II. Campbell was a wide receiver for the Lakers.

Campbell's coaching experience

Campbell started his coaching journey as a graduate assistant at West Virginia Wesleyan College. He then became the tight ends and wide receiver coach at Tiffin, another Division II program.

His first experience as an offensive coordinator came at Alderson Broaddus, where a football program was recently established. Campbell stayed at the new program for four years.

He then was able to get his first experience in Division I in 2017. Campbell was appointed as an offensive analyst for Penn State. He would be here for three years before departing to become the Old Dominion offensive coordinator.

In 2022, Campbell entered the Michigan program as an offensive analyst. He quickly rose up in the ranks. In 2023, Campbell was appointed as the quarterbacks coach.

Again, he was only in this position for one year. After being involved in the Wolverines’ national championship victory over the Washington Huskies, everything changed at Michigan.

After weeks of rumors, Jim Harbaugh finally decided to return to the NFL and become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was promoted to head coach. This left the Wolverines without an offensive coordinator, a role which Kirk Campbell filled.

