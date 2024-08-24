Who are Lawrance Toafili’s parents? A look at FSU star’s cultural background

Lawrence Toafili is the starting running back for the Florida State Seminoles. During the team's opening game of the 2024 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, he scored the opening touchdown of the contest and the season.

This was a 28-yard run that found the endzone, which was followed up by a successful two-point conversion. This score has brought more attention to Toafili, his career so far, his family and his heritage.

Who are Lawrance Toafili’s parents?

Lawrance Toafili’s father is also called Lawrance Toafili while his mother's name is Tamika Glasgow. He used to play football at the high school level, also as a running back. However, he was kicked off the team due to an altercation, which ended his football career.

Toafili senior spoke to The Tampa Bay Times about his son, saying:

“He’s way better than I ever would be. His highlight tape, it blows me away.”

What is Lawrance Toafili’s cultural background?

Lawrance Toafili is of American Samoan descent and this is something he is proud of and celebrates. For example, he has been known to wear traditional clothing and have a traditional necklace on when he is not playing football.

Toafili spoke about his culture and how his family celebrates it with The Tampa Bay Times, saying:

“We do everything.We have the fire sticks, we wear the necklaces and the lavalava, we do the dances. It’s a lot of fun.”

A lot of this culture stems from Lawrance's grandfather, Masi Toafili. He also spoke to the same publication about why keeping American Samoan culture alive is important to him.

“I always talked to Big Lawrance and Little Lawrance about my culture. Our culture is all about family. We have a big family, and we are all proud of our heritage.”

Lawrance said that though he has never been to American Samoa, he wants to go there one day.

“I want to visit (Samoa) with my Grandma and Grandpa, just so I can visit their part of the island and see how they lived."

Lawrance Toafili shows us that one can appreciate and be a proud member of a community thousands of miles from where he grew up. Now, he is bringing his culture to a wider audience as a leading member of the Florida State Seminoles.

