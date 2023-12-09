Who did Lee Corso pick on Week 15 ESPN's College GameDay?

College GameDay found its way to the Army vs Navy game for Week 15, and Lee Corso made his pick.

This year's iteration between the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen is at tthe Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was on set as the celebrity guest picker.

Both Corso and Belichick went with the same side, as they chose the Navy Midshipmen to take the win.

The two share a history together and with the program, but it was great to see Lee Corso donning the Billy the Goat mascot head-on set. Don't forget about Bill Belichick also wearing the old Navy helmet.

What is the history between Lee Corso and the Navy Midshipmen?

Lee Corso has been known as a strong media personality and has been part of the College GameDay crew since its inception in 1987.

However, he was a good college football coach and had a handful of stops over the years. One of the college football stops he made was with the Navy Midshipmen as their defensive backs coach from 1965 to 1968.

During his tenure, Steve Belichick was part of the coaching staff as well as a backfield coach, so Belichick's son, Bill, was around and grew to have an incredible amount of respect and admiration for Corso over the years.

How has his headgear pick been lately?

When looking at the headgear picks Lee Corso has made recently, he's not having a great record.

He has lost the previous three games he wore the headgear of. He chose the Georgia Bulldogs over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes over Michigan Wolverines and the James Madison Chanticleers over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

In his previous eight picks, he has a 4-4 record and a 10-4 record during the 2023 season. Overall, he has been very successful in picking teams, holding a 273-138 all-time record (66.42 win percentage).

He last chose the Navy Midshipmen in Week 15 of the 2021 college football season, also over the Army Black Knights, and was correct with his prediction.

The latest matchup is expected to be a very close game between two 5-6 programs this season. With injuries playing a major role for Navy, it will be interesting to see if Corso snaps his prediction losing streak.