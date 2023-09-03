Who is LSU's starting QB today? Exploring Tigers' QB Depth chart ahead of Week 1 game vs. Florida State

LSU's starting QB Jayden Daniels hopes to reach the playoffs this year. To achieve that, the veteran signal-caller must kick off the season on a high note against the Florida State Seminoles this Sunday.

It is one of the most anticipated matches of week 1, pitting the No.8 school versus the No.5. The Tigers are slight favorites, but everything is up for grabs, with the Seminoles having won the encounter last year.

Let's look at the LSU's QB situation before the game.

The Tigers want to reach the heights they achieved with Joe Burrow

LSU's starting QB and depth chart

Jayden Daniels looks to be returning as LSU's starting quarterback for the 2023 season. Daniels transferred to Louisiana State University in 2022 after spending two seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Behind him are four other signal callers: redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, true freshman Rickie Collins, redshirt senior Matt O'Dowd, and senior Matt Hemsley. Nussmeier is the most serious competition Daniel faces.

LSU has to be careful not to stumble in week 1

How good is Jayden Daniels?

Daniels led the team to a 10-4 mark in his first year as LSU's starting QB. He threw for 2913 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions, with a completion percentage of 68.6%. More significantly, he ran for 885 yards with 11 rushing touchdowns. He is a true dual-threat quarterback. At his best, he looks like a Heisman Trophy contender.

Given his ability to be a dual-threat quarterback, Daniels fits right in the Southeastern Conference that has produced its fair share of such signal-callers: Dak Prescott, Johny Manziel, Cam Newton, and Tim Tebow, to name a few.

In 2022, he had the most prolific rushing season by a quarterback in the Tigers' history. He is also the most experienced QB, being a four-year starter. If he works through his inconsistency, his second season as LSU's starting QB could be one to remember.

Florida State vs. LSU game details

Place: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Where to watch?: ABC or ESPN, live stream will be available on Sling TV