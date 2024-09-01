Who is LSU’s starting running back? A look at Brian Kelly’s choice ahead of USC showdown

Coach Brian Kelly's LSU is gearing up for a highly anticipated season opener against USC in Las Vegas on Sunday. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT from Allegiant Stadium and will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+. As the No. 13 Tigers prepare to face the No. 23 Trojans, speculation surrounding the team's starting running back has been rife.

According to The Daily Advertiser's final depth chart projection, senior Josh Williams is expected to take the lead role. However, the Tigers will utilize a committee approach this season, with sophomore Kaleb Jackson, senior John Emery and freshman Caden Durham also likely to see significant playing time.

Jackson, who emerged as Louisiana’s top running back in the 2023 recruiting class, showed flashes of potential last season, averaging 5.3 yards per carry on limited attempts. Now a sophomore, Jackson has bulked up to 235 pounds from his freshman weight of 200.

"When he was able to get the football, and especially once he broke the first level or second level, he's a punishing back," LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said. "He is hard to tackle. He runs, he gets his pads down on contact and he's able to drive his feet. He's a powerful human."

LSU’s Brian Kelly criticizes Oklahoma State’s use of QR codes for NIL

Oklahoma State recently announced plans to feature QR codes on its helmets this season, allowing fans to donate directly to the team’s general NIL fund. However, LSU coach Brian Kelly expressed disapproval of this move during an SEC teleconference, saying it “just doesn’t feel collegiate for me,” according to Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman.

Brian Kelly acknowledged that NIL is now an integral part of college sports but argued that it should remain separate from the traditional aspects of the game.

"For us, we can keep NIL off the field," Kelly said. "I think we can generate the things that we need here at LSU separate from the game-day atmosphere, the collegiate kind of feel that you have. This is just my personal feeling, putting a QR code on your helmet just doesn't feel collegiate for me."

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy defended the decision, calling it a “revolutionary step forward” to ensure Cowboy football stays ahead in the NIL landscape.

"This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game," Gundy said. "It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I'm thrilled about this opportunity for our players."

However, the NCAA has banned Oklahoma State from putting QRs on players' helmets.

Brian Kelly and LSU's next game is on Saturday, Sept. 7, against the Nicholls Colonels and will be played at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

