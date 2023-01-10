Who is Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint? College, age, family, and more about the Georgia Bulldogs WR1

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has been an instrumental part of the Georgia Bulldogs' run to their second national title appearance in as many years. The 6'2", 195-pound wide receiver from Pompano Beach, Florida, appeared in 13 of 15 games for the team's 2021 championship run.

Not only has he been a huge passing threat, but Rosemy-Jacksaint also prides himself on being able to block better than most receivers can. Still, the former 4-star recruit from the class of 2020 has put up a respectable 29 receptions and 337 yards receiving with two touchdowns.

After defeating Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl, Georgia will face off against TCU as the 13.5-point favorites in the CFP National Championship at SoFi Stadium in California. Rosemy-Jacksaint had two catches for 34 yards in the Peach Bowl victory.

Against the AP Top 25 teams this year, the junior wideout has been massive for his offense. He recorded nine receptions, 113 yards, and one touchdown catch coming against the then-top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Don't be surprised to see No. 1 of the Bulldogs making an impact as soon as the game kicks off.

Rosemy-Jacksaint snags one-handed catch vs. Kent State

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint truly caught Georgia's eye in high school

Rosemy-Jacksaint has plenty of experience playing in championship atmospheres. He capped off his high school career at St. Thomas Aquinas with a perfect 14-0 record and the 2019 FHSAA 7A State Championship. With offers coming from big schools like Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Texas, the now-Georgia Bulldog is most likely very relieved with his decision to go to Athens, GA.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint scored a touchdown

He's seen very similar team success since enrolling in the summer of 2020. With 27 offers coming out of high school, you have to say the right choice was made, having been a part of a 14-1 national title run last season. This, in addition to the 14-0 season right now, is currently looking to add another ring to his collection.

