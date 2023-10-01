Who is Mark Stoops' ex-wife, Chantel Stoops? What we know about the Kentucky coach's former spouse

Mark Stoops has been the coach of Kentucky since 2013. The Ohio native has built a reputation for himself in the world of college football across several programs.

Stoops has established himself as a respected figure in the world of football. His tenure with the Wildcats has garnered attention, and his personal life, including his relationship with wife, Chantel, has been the subject of interest in the public eye.

Chantel is a businesswoman and philanthropist who was married to Stoops for 19 years. She's a Louisville native and graduated from the University of Kentucky.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Mark Stoops got married to Chantel Stoops in 2002 while he was a defensive back coach at Miami. The two had dated for a couple of years before deciding to take the vows. They have two sons, Will and Zach.

Chantel began her entrepreneurial journey by founding a clothing boutique known as the “Pink Boutique” in Lexington. Her business venture reflects her dedication to both her local community and her alma mater.

Chantel Stoops has been actively involved in numerous charitable causes and events. In 2016, she and her then husband Mark made a generous donation of $254,965 to the Kentucky Children's Hospital.

Chantel is a board member at Kentucky Children’s Hospital, demonstrating her dedication to supporting philanthropic initiatives and the well-being of children in the Bluegrass State.

Chantel Stoops divorced Mark Stoops in 2021

Stoops donation

In January 2021, the couple, who had been together for nearly two decades, made the unexpected announcement that they were ending their marriage.

They released a joint statement requesting privacy, implying that the decision was emotionally challenging for both of them.

“It is very difficult to make an announcement about something that is so personal for our family, however, after careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the statement read.

“We realize that we are well-known within the community and feel we need to acknowledge this publicly. We have a deep care and respect for each other and that will continue as our family moves forward. Please be respectful of our family’s privacy during this time.”

There were speculations about how the divorce could impact the coaching career of Mark Stoops. However, Stoops continued to dedicate himself to his team. In the season following his divorce, he led the Wildcats to an impressive 10-3 record, securing a Citrus Bowl victory.