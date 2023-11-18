Who are the Maryland vs. Michigan announcers today on Fox? All about CFB Week 12 game's coverage team

Maryland vs. Michigan is the game to watch this weekend. Last game, the Wolverines played without their head coach against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

It was unclear then whether the absence would be for an extended period or not. But now, we know Jim Harbaugh is not due to be back on the sidelines anytime soon. In other words, the Wolverines are taking to the field without their head coach on the sidelines again.

However, the matchup with Maryland today is more than just about Harbaugh's suspension or the sign-stealing scandal the coach is getting sanctioned for. The Wolverines need a win against the Terrapins today before heading for a massive Big Ten East decider next weekend against Ohio State.

Who are the Maryland vs. Michigan announcers?

Maryland vs. Michigan is scheduled to be broadcast live on FOX at 12:00 p.m. (EST) today. Fox's broadcast team for the game includes Gus Johnson, who'll be delighting viewers with the play-by-play commentary.

Joining him will be Joel Klatt, who will be providing detailed analysis of the game for viewers. On the sidelines from SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland, Jenny Taft will be reporting live as the actions go down.

The livestreaming option is also available for fans who can't watch the live broadcast of the game on Fox. They can stream the game on FuboTV.

Maryland vs. Michigan preview

The Wolverines are coming into this game with the overwhelming upper hand. They have gotten the better of the Maryland Terrapins in the last seven games between them.

In addition, Michigan is on a 26 regular-season winning streak and last lost a conference game on October 30, 2021.

Jim Harbaugh's men have been in incredible form this season. They have outscored their opponents by an average of almost 32 points. Maryland Terps head coach Mike Locksley recognizes what his team will be up against. He said,

“They are a well-oiled machine, but specially on the defensive side of the ball. They don't make a lot of mistakes, meaning you're going to have to execute at a really high level.”

There are a lot of concerns about how the team will perform in Harbaugh's absence, however, as he continues serving his three-game suspension for sign-stealing. It won't be Harbaugh's first absence due to suspension.

He also missed the team's first three games this season on suspension for recruiting violations. However the game goes down, Maryland vs. Michigan is a must-watch.