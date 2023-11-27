Who is Michigan State's new OC, Brian Lindgren? More about Jonathan Smith's latest coaching staff hire at MSU

Former Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren is going to be a part of the new era of the Michigan State Spartans under coach Jonathan Smith.

The Spartans announced on Saturday that Smith is going to replace Mel Tucker as the coach after spending the last six seasons with the Oregon State Beavers.

As Jonathan Smith prepares for his new journey with the Spartans, he's also bringing along Brian Lindgren, who was a part of Smith's coaching staff with the Beavers. Let's know more about Michigan State's new OC.

Who is Brian Lindgren?

Lindgren was born and raised in Washington. He began his playing career as a quarterback for Desales Catholic High School.

After that, he spent three seasons as the starting quarterback for the Idaho Vandals from 2001 to 2003. When Lindgren's playing career ended, he joined the University of Redlands as the quarterbacks coach in 2005.

After one season, he joined the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks as the receivers coach in 2006. Brian Lindgren worked his way through the coaching positions before he was named as the offensive coordinator in 2009.

After three seasons, Lindgren joined San Jose State as their offensive coordinator in 2012, where he spent just one season before joining the Colorado Buffaloes in the same position a year later.

Lindgren spent five seasons with the Buffs where he became the co-offensive coordinator in 2016 after the hiring of Darrin Chiaverini.

In 2018, when Jonathan Smith replaced Gary Andersen as the coach of the Beavers, Lindgren arrived as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Since then, he has been working closely with Smith.

There were reports in 2019 that Arizona State wanted to recruit Lindgren for the same position, but he refused to stay with Oregon State.

Jonathan Smith bringing five assistant coaches from Oregon State

According to reports, Brian Lindgren is not the only person joining the Spartans from Oregon State.

As per the Spartan Mag, four more people who are part of Smith's coaching staff with the Beavers, will also make their way to Michigan State.

These staff members include offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, RB coach Keith Bhonapha, TE coach Brian Wozniak and secondary coach Blue Adams. However, the new hires are yet to be announced by Michigan State.