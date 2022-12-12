Who is Mississippi State HC Mike Leach's wife, Sharon Leach?

College football was handed some disconcerting news this week regarding Mike Leach. The Mississippi State head coach suffered a health scare, following which he was admitted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

While much of the spotlight has been on Leach for his football coaching ability and now his illness, the world of college football also expressed concern for his wife Sharon in this difficult time.

They have, after all, been married for a while.

Some would say the pair are college sweethearts after both went to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. The pair were friends before they started dating.

Dana Holgorsen @Holgorsendana 🏼 My thoughts are with my mentor, my colleague and, more importantly, my friend, Mike Leach. While I am devastated by today’s news, I know Mike is a fighter with an incredible spirit and I know he will continue to battle. Prayers to Sharon and their extended family. My thoughts are with my mentor, my colleague and, more importantly, my friend, Mike Leach. While I am devastated by today’s news, I know Mike is a fighter with an incredible spirit and I know he will continue to battle. Prayers to Sharon and their extended family. 🙏🏼

Sharon worked as a legal secretary and administrative assistant for 14 years, according to Sports Illustrated. But as is sometimes the case for couples, Sharon later decided to quit her job and become a stay-at-home mother after her husband was named the OC at the University of Kentucky.

The move seemed to work out well, it would appear, as the couple have four children together, three girls and one boy.

The couple seems to be rather happy with the life they have built together as Sharon keeps the family running while Mike keeps his football team running.

Jane Slater @SlaterNFL Mike Leach. One of my favs. When I was trying to get a new resume tape fresh out of college @EmilyJonesMcCoy let me tag along and shadow him. I’ll never forget a day in his office. His wisdom, personality, lack of a filer and authenticity are unmatched. Big prayers up Mike Leach. One of my favs. When I was trying to get a new resume tape fresh out of college @EmilyJonesMcCoy let me tag along and shadow him. I’ll never forget a day in his office. His wisdom, personality, lack of a filer and authenticity are unmatched. Big prayers up

As for Mike Leach's hospitalization, there have been several rumors floating around the specific issue. However, these are only unsubstantiated rumors and nothing has been made official yet.

Mike Leach's head coaching accomplishments

Leach became Mississippi State's head coach in 2020 after spending eight seasons with Washington State and has a record of 19-17 during his time with the team.

He made his name in college football as one of the men to fashion the Air Raider offense that set numerous records. He was also named coach of the year twice.

Leach led Mississippi State to an 8-4 record this season.

Grace Ybarra @gnybarra Still trying to wrap my head around this all. Mike Leach was in high spirits at a Christmas party with many of us in the media just last night. Please continue to pray for him Still trying to wrap my head around this all. Mike Leach was in high spirits at a Christmas party with many of us in the media just last night. Please continue to pray for him ❤️

The 61-year-old is a beloved member of the college football community and we hope he makes a full and speedy recovery.

Poll : 0 votes