Who is Mississippi State HC Mike Leach's wife, Sharon Leach?

College football was handed some disconcerting news this week regarding Mike Leach. The Mississippi State head coach suffered a health scare, following which he was admitted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
While much of the spotlight has been on Leach for his football coaching ability and now his illness, the world of college football also expressed concern for his wife Sharon in this difficult time.
They have, after all, been married for a while.
Some would say the pair are college sweethearts after both went to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. The pair were friends before they started dating.
Sharon worked as a legal secretary and administrative assistant for 14 years, according to Sports Illustrated. But as is sometimes the case for couples, Sharon later decided to quit her job and become a stay-at-home mother after her husband was named the OC at the University of Kentucky.
The move seemed to work out well, it would appear, as the couple have four children together, three girls and one boy.
The couple seems to be rather happy with the life they have built together as Sharon keeps the family running while Mike keeps his football team running.
As for Mike Leach's hospitalization, there have been several rumors floating around the specific issue. However, these are only unsubstantiated rumors and nothing has been made official yet.
Mike Leach's head coaching accomplishments
Leach became Mississippi State's head coach in 2020 after spending eight seasons with Washington State and has a record of 19-17 during his time with the team.
He made his name in college football as one of the men to fashion the Air Raider offense that set numerous records. He was also named coach of the year twice.
Leach led Mississippi State to an 8-4 record this season.
The 61-year-old is a beloved member of the college football community and we hope he makes a full and speedy recovery.