Who is Nico Iamaleava's brother Madden? Meet Arkansas QB catching national headlines

Nico Iamaleava brought negative attention to himself after he left the Tennessee Volunteers due to an NIL contract dispute, as he reportedly wanted $4 million instead of the $2.4 million he was receiving. As such, Iamaleava entered the transfer window last week and has joined the UCLA Bruins ahead of the 2025 season.

Ad

Amid the Iamaleava situation, fans want to know more about Iamaleava's brother Madden, who has also entered the transfer portal.

Who is Nico Iamaleava's brother Madden Iamaleava?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Syndication: Ventura County Star - Source: Imagn

As per sources of ESPN's Chris Low on Monday, Madden Iamaleava could join his brother at UCLA after the Arkansas freshman quarterback entered the transfer portal.

Ad

Trending

Madden is of Samoan descent, and like Nico, he was raised in Long Beach, California. Nicholaus Iamaleava and Marleinna Iamaleava are their parents. He stands 6-foot-3 tall and weighs 191 lbs.

He played for Warren High School, where, as a junior, he earned Gateway League Co-Offensive Player of the Year in 2023. He threw for over 3,600 yards, 43 touchdowns, and just four interceptions, leading Warren to an 11-3 record and a CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal appearance.

Ad

On the recruiting front, Madden was one of the most highly touted quarterback prospects in the Class of 2025. He committed to the University of Arkansas, choosing the Razorbacks over a long list of major programs, including UCLA, Cal, Miami, Michigan State, Tennessee, and Washington.

Iamaleava was rated a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN, but a three-star by On3. He was ranked No. 142 overall in the ESPN 300 and No. 207 in the Rivals250.

Ad

ESPN found him the No. 12 pocket passer in the class, Rivals finds him No. 6 dual-threat QB in the class, while 247Sports and On3 projected him as the top 20 quarterback in his class.

Madden could not play in his senior season as he was deemed ineligible following his transfer to Long Beach Polytechnic High School.

Interestingly, Madden initially committed to UCLA in May 2024. His pledge didn't change until the national signing day on Dec. 4, when he flipped and signed with Arkansas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.