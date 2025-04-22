Who is Nico Iamaleava's brother Madden? Meet Arkansas QB catching national headlines

Nico Iamaleava brought negative attention to himself after he left the Tennessee Volunteers due to an NIL contract dispute, as he reportedly wanted $4 million instead of the $2.4 million he was receiving. As such, Iamaleava entered the transfer window last week and has joined the UCLA Bruins ahead of the 2025 season.
Amid the Iamaleava situation, fans want to know more about Iamaleava's brother Madden, who has also entered the transfer portal.
Who is Nico Iamaleava's brother Madden Iamaleava?
As per sources of ESPN's Chris Low on Monday, Madden Iamaleava could join his brother at UCLA after the Arkansas freshman quarterback entered the transfer portal.
Madden is of Samoan descent, and like Nico, he was raised in Long Beach, California. Nicholaus Iamaleava and Marleinna Iamaleava are their parents. He stands 6-foot-3 tall and weighs 191 lbs.
He played for Warren High School, where, as a junior, he earned Gateway League Co-Offensive Player of the Year in 2023. He threw for over 3,600 yards, 43 touchdowns, and just four interceptions, leading Warren to an 11-3 record and a CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal appearance.
On the recruiting front, Madden was one of the most highly touted quarterback prospects in the Class of 2025. He committed to the University of Arkansas, choosing the Razorbacks over a long list of major programs, including UCLA, Cal, Miami, Michigan State, Tennessee, and Washington.
Iamaleava was rated a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN, but a three-star by On3. He was ranked No. 142 overall in the ESPN 300 and No. 207 in the Rivals250.
ESPN found him the No. 12 pocket passer in the class, Rivals finds him No. 6 dual-threat QB in the class, while 247Sports and On3 projected him as the top 20 quarterback in his class.
Madden could not play in his senior season as he was deemed ineligible following his transfer to Long Beach Polytechnic High School.
Interestingly, Madden initially committed to UCLA in May 2024. His pledge didn't change until the national signing day on Dec. 4, when he flipped and signed with Arkansas.
