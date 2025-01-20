Who is Notre Dame's backup QB for national championship? Exploring Marcus Freeman's options

By Allan Wolburg Robles
Modified Jan 20, 2025 18:43 GMT
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard has been efficient—if unspectacular—in leading the team to the College Football Playoff national championship game. While he’s remained mostly upright, his physical playing style increases the risk of injury.

The former Duke quarterback passed for 2,606 yards 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2024. He was also active in the running game, adding a career-high 866 yards on the ground and 16 scores.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior is a punishing runner who doesn’t shy away from contact. He’s already absorbed some hard hits in the playoff. College football fans already saw this when he had to miss a series late in the first half of the Orange Bowl win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

If Leonard has to miss time in the championship game, Notre Dame has an experienced backup who could fill in on Monday night.

Who is the backup quarterback for Notre Dame in the national championship game?

Steve Angeli hit some key throws against Penn State. - Source: Imagn

If Riley Leonard were to miss time on Monday, junior Steve Angeli would take his spot under center. He has already played an important role in the Fighting Irish playoff campaign.

After Leonard came off the field and was evaluated for a concussion against the Nittany Lions, Angeli led the Fighting Irish to a field goal. Those were the first points for Notre Dame that evening and made it a one-possession game going into halftime trailing 10–3.

Angeli's performance earned praise from the starting quarterback immediately after the Orange Bowl, as it kept the team in the game in tough circumstances and against a top defense.

"You talk about a guy who's had my back all year," Leonard said, per Sports Illustrated. "He prepares like he's going to be the starting quarterback every single week. I have so much respect for this guy. He's an outstanding player. Everybody on our team believed he was going to go down there and drive us and we put points on the board so shoutout to Steve Angeli as well."

Angeli passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns during the season but responded with a six-for-seven 44-yard day against Penn State, proving he can take over for Marcus Freeman's team in a high-stakes situation.

Notre Dame will face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday in the championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

