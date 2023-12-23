Who is Notre Dame's new OC, Mike Denbrock? 5 things to know about former LSU coach

Mike Denbrock is the new offensive coordinator for Notre Dame, and is returning to South Bend to work under Marcus Freeman.

Denbrock was reportedly close to a three-year extension on a contract to earn $1.5 million next season with LSU after masterminding the No. 1 offense in America.

Denbrock coached players such as Heisman winner Jayden Daniels and Biletnikoff Finalist Malik Nabers. Now, he will work with new Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard.

This year, Denbrock is a finalist for The Broyles Award, which honors the nation’s top college assistant coach. His return to Notre Dame after 2016 has generated significant interest in the football world.

Here are 5 things to know about the former LSU coach.

#1 Mike Denbrock knows Notre Dame well

Denbrock has a strong history with Notre Dame, having previously served in two stints with the Irish - from 2002 to 2004 and 2010 to 2016. This includes a role as the team's offensive coordinator in 2014.

This will be Denbrock's third time working with Notre Dame, and he has a deep understanding of the program and its values.

#2 Mike Denbrock and Marcus Freeman have a tight bond

Denbrock has a close relationship with Notre Dame's head coach Marcus Freeman. The pair previously worked together as coordinators with Luke Fickell for four years at the University of Cincinnati (2017-2020).

Notre Dame insider Tom Loy wrote:

“Huge win for Marcus Freeman to bring one of the nation’s premier coordinators back to South Bend.”

#3 Mike Denbrock played as a Tight End in his early years

At 59 years old, hailing from Homer, Michigan, Mike Denbrock is also known for his expertise in coaching tight ends.

In fact, the new Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator himself was a player in this key position. His playing career spanned from 1982 to 1985 for Grand Valley State.

#4 Mike Denbrock has a ton of experience coaching

His coaching career started in 1986 with Grand Valley State (GA) and continues up till now, as he takes over as Notre Dame's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

Denbrock has an extensive list of coaching stints with notable teams, including Michigan State (GA), Buffalo Destroyers (AHC/DC/OL/DL), Stanford Cardinal (OT/TE), and Washington Huskies (OL), among many others.

#5 With Mike Denbrock's help, LSU topped the nation in scoring

As the offensive coordinator for LSU this season, Mike Denbrock led the team to impressive offensive achievements.

LSU led the nation in scoring with 46.4 points per game and total offense with 547.8 yards per game. The team was the only one in the top 10 nationally in both rushing (213.5 yards per game) and passing.

