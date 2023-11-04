Who are the Notre Dame vs. Clemson announcers today on ABC? All about CFB Week 10 game's coverage team

Notre Dame vs. Clemson is one of the biggest games to be played in college football in Week 10.

The Fighting Irish head into the game on the back of their comprehensive victory over Pittsburgh last weekend. Marcus Freeman’s team entered Week 10 of college football with a 7-2 record and was ranked No. 12 on the AP Top 25.

On the other hand, the Clemson Tigers have had a middling season so far. The Tigers enter Week 10 with a 4-4 record and 2-4 in ACC play.

Dabo Swinney’s men fell to an embarrassing 24-17 loss against North Carolina State last weekend. Getting a win against a rival like Notre Dame is exactly what Swinney needs to ease the pressure on him at the moment.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson game announcers

The Notre Dame vs. Clemson game will be televised live on ABC. The game can also be streamed on WatchESPN platforms.

ABC’s lineup of announcers for the game includes Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, and Molly McGrath. McDonough will handle the play-by-play commentary, McElroy will take care of analysis, and McGrath will report from the sidelines live at the venue.

The trio previously announced a Notre Dame game this season when the team claimed a 45-24 victory over North Carolina State. The Irish played away from home on that occasion at the Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Fans can also follow the game live on the radio on any of the Notre Dame Radio Network football affiliates. The radio broadcast will be anchored by Paul Burmeister and Ryan Harris.

What time is the Notre Dame vs. Clemson game today?

The Fighting Irish will be taking to the field against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 12:00 p.m. (EST). The game will be played at the Tigers' home ground, Memorial Stadium, in Clemson, South Carolina.

The last meeting between the two teams on Nov. 5, 2022, ended in a 35-14 win for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Given their recent form, many believe another win for the Irish, ably led by quarterback, Sam Hartman is on the cards.

Hartman has passed for 2,126 yards and 18 touchdowns this season and is being projected as a serious Heisman Trophy contender this season.

However, it is hard to write Dabo Swinney’s team off completely and the Tigers could pull off an upset over the Irish in Week 10.