Who is Ohio State's backup QB for national championship? Closer look at Ryan Day's options

Will Howard’s left hand was sort of an item in the Ohio State Buckeyes' win over the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl. The quarterback didn’t leave the semifinal matchup at any point and seems to be at or near 100% for the College Football Playoff national championship game against Notre Dame on Monday.

Howard, a fifth-year senior transfer from Kansas State, has been crucial in Ohio State’s championship bid. He threw for a career-high 3,779 yards and 33 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. While Howard is mobile, he wasn’t an aggressive runner, with only 169 yards this year, reducing the injury risk.

The Buckeyes have depth in their quarterback room but little game experience behind their starter. Who would come in if Howard were to miss some time in the CFP final?

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who will be the backup quarterback for Ohio State in the national championship game vs. Notre Dame?

Devin Brown has remained with the Buckeyes after entering the transfer portal. - Source: Imagn

Despite entering the transfer portal, Devin Brown has been OSU's backup quarterback for the College Football Playoff, and that will not change in the championship game.

Brown has seen some action in seven games this season, mostly in mop-up duty. He even played in the CFP, completing one pass for six yards against Tennessee in the first round.

In his career, Devin Brown has gone 27-for-48 for 331 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in three seasons with Ohio State. He’s also been sacked eight times while running 30 times for 37 yards and another score.

The junior from Gilbert, Arizona, was also the starting quarterback in last season’s 14-3 Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri, completing four of six throws for 20 yards before leaving the game with an ankle injury.

Brown could have left the program after entering the transfer portal, but after talking to coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, he decided to remain in Columbus and finish things the right way.

"In that conversation, I also said I think it's only right that I stay and stick to my word and finish things the right way," Brown told 247 Sports. "And they (Day and Kelly) agreed because I'm the backup. And if something happens, they need me to come in and help this team win."

Ohio State will also have Julian Sayin on the bench. The freshman is expected to take over as the starter for next season but has spent the year learning behind Howard and Brown.

While Sayin is talented, his inexperience will likely keep him on the bench unless the game is resolved. The Carlsbad, California, native passed for 84 yards and a touchdown this season.

Ohio State will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP national championship game on Monday night at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place