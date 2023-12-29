Who are the Oregon State vs Notre Dame announcers today on CBS? All about the Sun Bowl game's coverage team

Oregon State Beavers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish has been nearly two decades in the making, promising an intriguing showdown. The 2023 Sun Bowl will witness the long-awaited clash. The anticipation is heightened by significant changes and intriguing developments for both teams.

Both the Fighting Irish and the Beavers will showcase new quarterbacks, while Notre Dame will unveil a new offensive coordinator. On the Oregon State side, a new coach is in place, while the team is on the brink of a conference shift once the realignment is formalized this summer.

Many analysts believe that Notre Dame could be the far better team and might pull off the win. One of the reasons is their defense and potentially their receivers' corps, even if they're not going to be targeted by elite QB Sam Hartman (who's sitting this one out).

The stage is set for one of the more interesting Bowl matchups this season. Who's coming out with a win? Before that, let's get to the Sun Bowl announcers:

Who are the Sun Bowl announcers today?

The broadcast of the Oregon State vs Notre Dame clash will be led by Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell. The voices on Bowl Season radio will be Dave Hunziker, Landry Burdine, Tim Murray and Rachel Phillips.

What time is the Sun Bowl game Today?

The Sun Bowl is set for an 2 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Oregon State vs Notre Dame game today?

Entering the game, Notre Dame appears to have several potential advantages against the Oregon State defense, even with the absence of key offensive players.

The primary challenge for the Fighting Irish lies in the untested nature of the new starters at tackle and quarterback. Analysts speculate that the presence of young starters might contribute to a lower-scoring game.

Nevertheless, Notre Dame could leverage its strong ground game against the Beavers, particularly if Oregon State's rushing defense struggles to adapt.

However, running against the Beavs has proven to be a daunting task all season. They stand among the best in preventing ground attacks, ranking 11th in opponent rushes per game, 14th in opponent rush yards per game and an impressive eighth in opponent rush play percentage.

The Fighting Irish face a challenging scenario on the offensive end, especially without elite passing options at their disposal, so it's a bit of a pick-your-poison situation.

