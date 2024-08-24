“Who is this person?!”: CFB fans left surprised with Nick Saban’s unique look during his first College GameDay appearance

Nick Saban debuted on ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday, and college football fans haven’t stopped buzzing, and not just because of his insights on the pregame show. The former Alabama coach, who spent the last 17 years leading the Crimson Tide, shocked viewers with his unexpected new look during the Week 0 coverage of the Georgia Tech vs. Florida State game in Dublin, Ireland.

Saban, known for his no-nonsense demeanor, appeared on screen with freshly dyed hair, a stylish bracelet, and even a laptop—features that had fans double-checking whether their eyes were working properly. X exploded with reactions to Saban’s surprising makeover.

One fan quipped, “Nick Saban is using a laptop, wearing a bracelet, AND has an even hair dye job. Who is this person?!”

Another added, "Good Lord, will someone please tell Nick Saban to quit dying his hair.”

"NICK SABAN IS WEARING A BRACELET??? Ngl I am loving seeing coach thrive in his post coaching era 🥺," tweeted another.

"Woo buddy, Nick Saban got that new new face lift and hair plug game," said one more.

One CFB fan said: "I think Nick Saban and David Poile have the same hair dye guy."

"Nick Saban celebrating his new career with some extra brush-in hair coloring. I think he'll be great on the show," another fan tweeted.

Saban’s new role on "College GameDay" is a fresh chapter in the 72-year-old’s career, and it seems he’s embracing that change with style. His insights on the game remained sharp as always, but the “New Saban” look left an impression on fans.

Nick Saban tells difference between analyst and coach

During his first appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay," the legendary former Alabama coach made his thoughts clear on the difference between coaching and analyzing. Joining the ESPN crew that included Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee, Saban brought his straightforward style to the desk just ahead of the 2024 college football Week 0 opener in Dublin, Ireland.

Discussing his new role, Saban said:

“This is certainly a different approach to the season. Most of the time, you’re sitting there saying, ‘This is the moment of truth’ when you’re a coach. Your team is going out there for the first time to compete. But now, we just have to hope and speculate on what others can do.”

Saban enjoyed unprecedented success at Alabama, winning six national championships over his 17-season tenure. But now, instead of calling the shots on the field, he’s offering insights from the sidelines, adding a fresh perspective to the "GameDay" crew.

