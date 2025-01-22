Who is Reggie Calhoun Jr.? Meet Colorado football's new NIL director

On Thursday, Reggie Calhoun Jr. Calhoun announced stepping into his new role as Director of Football NIL/Revenue Sharing at the University of Colorado. He is will be instrumental in empowering student-athletes along with coach Deion Sanders in the program at Boulder.

As the NIL director, he will create opportunities for players to optimize their brands while upholding the ethics and attention required to succeed in collegiate athletics.

Who is Reggie Calhoun Jr.?

Reggie Calhoun Jr. is a pioneer in educational empowerment and athletic development. Before joining Colorado, he made important contributions as the founder of RPA College, a Texas-based organization that offers aspiring athletes post-graduate academic and athletic possibilities.

Calhoun's dedication to promoting success off the field can be seen in his work with the 5430 Alliance, a collective that supports Colorado student-athletes through NIL projects. He is all about empowering student-athletes, giving them chances and helping them construct their futures to prepare for life after the game.

Calhoun played defensive back for Louisiana Christian University Athletics, a team in the NAIA division.

Reggie Calhoun Jr shares vision in his new role as CU NIL Director

Reggie Calhoun Jr. will work alongside Deion Sanders, who is popular for character and personal development of players on and off the field. By working together, they hope to change how collegiate athletes deal with the changing NIL environment. He said on X:

"This is more than just a title—it’s an opportunity to shape the future of college athletics. NIL has changed the game, and I’m here to make sure CU is leading the charge. Whether it’s managing the cap, building recruiting strategies, or helping our athletes turn their potential into real opportunities, this role is about setting the standard and doing it the right way."

Reggie Calhoun Jr will join the Buffaloes during one of their golden phases as they prepare for a new campaign under Coach Prime after a 9-4 season in 2024. In addition to improving the players' financial and branding prospects, his position as NIL director will support the team's holistic development culture.

