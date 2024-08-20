Who is replacing Robert Griffin III at ESPN? A look at former NFL star’s replacement days after getting fired

ESPN made a shocking decision earlier this week to fire former Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III, leaving a lot of questions about who will be filling his spots. The company announced its broadcast teams for the 2024 college football season and RGIII's replacement has been announced.

With the decision to move on from the broadcaster, it shifted some announcing teams a few days ahead of the kickoff for Week 0. Let's take a look at who is replacing RG3 in the commentary booth for the 2024 season.

Who is replacing Robert Griffin III at ESPN?

It has been announced that another former player will replace Robert Griffin III in his college football coverage. Louis Riddick is now going to be paired up with play-by-play announcer and voice of the New York Jets on the radio since 2022 Bob Wischusen. Kris Budden will be on the sidelines for games this season.

This is going to give a bit of an NFL feel to the broadcast on ABC and ESPN College Football games as Riddick will continue to call select Monday Night Football games as well. He was a two-way star with the Pittsburgh Panthers as he transitioned from a running back in the 1987 season to a defensive back for the 1989 and 1990 college football seasons.

After his playing career, he transitioned to a broadcaster. He has been part of ESPN as an announcer and media personality since 2020. He's also a former pro scout for the then-Washington Redskins and the Director of Pro Personnel with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The first game that the broadcast trio will be debuting will be in Week 1 of the 2024 college football season. They will be calling the Boston College Eagles vs. Florida State Seminoles on Sep. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

