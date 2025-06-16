"Who’s gonna say no to $8 million for two years?" - LaNorris Sellers' dad reveals eye-opening offer to ditch South Carolina

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is considered one of the best signal callers heading into the 2025 season. It was evident given the lengths some schools went through to get him to leave the Gamecocks.

After his 2024 campaign, he is projected to be a top five pick in next year’s NFL draft. He also saw a ripple of NIL endorsement deals come his way. However, with success came offers from other schools looking to lure him away. His father, Norris Sellers, said one transfer offer reached $8 million over two years.

“He was offered all kinds of crazy numbers,” Norris said on Monday, via The Athletic. “I told him he could say, ‘I’m gonna stay or I’m gonna go.’ By my two cents: It was to get into college on a scholarship, play ball, get our degree and go on about our business. This NIL deal came later.”

Sellers joined the program in 2023 as a freshman backup to Spencer Rattler. Before his enrollment, he planned to play for Syracuse after flipping his commitment from Virginia. He was just a week away from signing when South Carolina extended a late offer.

Meanwhile, despite the recent big transfer offers, Sellers stayed in Columbia, thanks in part to his father’s advice.

"We didn’t come here to make money," Norris said. "We came here to get our education, play ball, and with schools calling, we’re not gonna jump ship because they’re offering more than what we’re getting. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. You’re 19. You don’t need ($8 million). You’re in a great spot.’

"There were several talks, but it never really crossed his mind (to leave). It’s a challenge with colleges offering younger guys that kind of money. Who’s gonna say no to $8 million for two years? They’re gonna be swayed if you don’t have the right people in your corner.”

NCAA Football: Citrus Bowl-South Carolina at Illinois - Source: Imagn

South Carolina's OC on LaNorris Sellers’ potential improvement

LaNorris Sellers completed his 2024 campaign with 2,534 yards and a 65.6% completion rate on 196 catches and 18 touchdowns. He also added 674 yards on the ground and seven scores.

However, it wasn’t a perfect season. Coming out of the Alabama game in October, he had 11 turnovers. But South Carolina won its final six games, including wins over several top 25 teams, on the back of Sellers.

Experts are now predicting him to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft. The Athletic's Dane Brugler and CBS Sports both have him going No. 2, while ESPN has him as the No. 4 pick.

Gamecocks offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said the attention is well-deserved and that Sellers will improve on his production from last year.

“This kid has created an unbelievable buzz of splash plays,” Loggains said on Monday, via The Athletic. “There’s some intermediate accuracy stuff that he’s gonna improve on naturally. From an arm standpoint, there’s no question.”

South Carolina will start the 2025 season at home against Virginia Tech, with hopes that Sellers will continue his momentum from 2024.

