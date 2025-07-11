Who is Sam Fenton? Meet first UK high school star to make D1 football debut in 2025

The United Kingdom is not a country one would associate with producing college football players. The few that have been able to make it in the NFL went through the U.S. high school system, adapting themselves at an early age to the game.

Ad

Sam Fenton has gone against this, making history in the process. On Friday, the South Florida (USF) Bulls announced that Fenton had committed to the program, becoming the first quarterback who went to a U.K. school to play for Division I.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But who is Sam Fenton, and how does his journey (and the journey of many past and future British players) differ from the thousands of U.S. freshmen who enter college?

Who is Sam Fenton?

Sam Fenton is currently 21 years old, which means that he's already a few years older than most of the freshmen at South Florida.

He started playing sports at a young age, but his passion for football (or as those from the U.K. would call it "American Football") is only a few years old. This passion led him to join his local team as a quarterback.

Ad

This is one of the major differences between the U.K. and the USA in terms of football. While in the U.S., the sport is embedded into the school system, with players representing their school in front of large crowds, which is non-existent in the U.K.. Schools there do have sports teams, but the competitions they play in don't get any attention, not even a mention in the school newsletter.

Ad

However, due to the rising popularity of the NFL in the U.K., there are numerous local teams that people can play for. This is what Fenton did (joining the U19 Cobbham Cougars) and got spotted by the national team. His success with the Great Britain U19 team caught the eye of the NFL Academy, which boosted his career.

Ad

What is the NFL Academy, and how has it helped Sam Fenton?

The NFL Academy is a U.K.-based academy that provides potential players with both an education and training, to prepare them for a Division I U.S. college. They also play occasional matches against local teams and U.S. high schools. These games are normally held the day before NFL International Series games.

Ad

The NFL Academy is seen as the best way to get to a Division 1 School, and numerous players have been able to head to the state to play for the likes for Ole Miss, Michigan State and Arkansas.

Sam Fenton joins this list, but becomes the first ever quarterback to commit to a U.S. college from the academy.

His playing status remains uncertain, but one day, a Brit could be throwing the winning touchdown to send a team to a bowl game or even a conference championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More