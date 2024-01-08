Who sings Deion Sanders' theme song? What we know about Cadillac WoodGrain

Deion Sanders must be already hard into planning the next college football season for the Colorado Buffaloes. He seems to have addressed the needs of his team, especially the offensive line, during the transfer portal.

The impact that Prime has had on the world of college football is undeniable. He transformed a 1-11 team into a true bowl contender. While the so-desired bowl season didn't arrive this year, he has set the foundations for the future of the Buffaloes.

Off the field, his persona transformed the way media reports on college football. The former NFL star transformed the Colorado Buffaloes into one of the hottest brands in college football this season, competing in viewership numbers with household names like Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State.

Sanders is a true cultural icon, being a source of inspiration for many. An example of this is an independent rapper named Cadillac WoodGrain, who in 2020 released a song by the name of "Deion Sanders."

Who sings Deion Sanders' theme song?

Cadillac WoodGrain is a minor artist from the United States whose 2020 debut album included a tribute song to the Pro Football Hall of Famer. Given the surge in popularity of Sanders this football season, the rapper has been back at promoting his song in recent days.

WoodGrain has 2,250 followers on Instagram and 193 subs on YouTube, making this a small but touching tribute to Sanders.

Why do they call him Coach Prime?

Prime has been Deion Sanders' nickname since high school. He received the moniker after scoring 37 points during a basketball match. The nickname implies that he always shows up and puts in a performance during "Primetime".

The name has now been complemented by adding "coach" ahead of "prime".