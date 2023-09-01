The Tennessee Volunteers open its 2023 season on Saturday at Nissan Stadium against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Tennessee is coming off an 11-2 season in which they defeated the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers were led by Hendon Hooker at quarterback, but he was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the NFL.

Entering 2023, Joe Milton III is Tennessee's starting quarterback as he was the backup to Hooker last season. As well, after Hooker went down with a torn ACL, it was Milton III who started the games.

Last season, Milton III went 53-for-82 for 971 yards 10 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's known for his rocket arm which has been praised by head coach Josh Heupel.

“I’m excited for him. He’s a guy that did it the right way when it didn’t go his way early on, " said Heupel. "He looked at himself and saw how he needed to continue to improve to get better, trust in his coaches and the program and believe in the guys around him inside of the locker room. He’s put himself in a position to play at a really high level because of the work ethic that he’s had inside of our program.”

Hepuel also believes Joe Milton III has become a more vocal leader and understands the offense much more.

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback depth chart

The Volunteers had no quarterback competition this training camp as it was clear Joe Milton III is the starting quarterback for 2023.

Nico Imalaeva

However, the Volunteers do have a solid quarterback room as behind Milton III is the five-star quarterback and the number-two ranked recruit in the Class of 2023, Nico Imalaeva out of Long Beach, California.

As a senior, Imalaeva led Warren High School to a 9-2 record while throwing for 1,726 yards and 25 touchdowns in his senior season. He also added 399 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Gaston Moore

Tennessee also has redshirt junior Gaston Moore who is a transfer from UCF. He has played four games for the Volunteers, one in 2021 and three in 2022, and is 6-for-7 for 36 yards and one interception.

