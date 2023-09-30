Who are the Texas-Kansas football game announcers today on ABC? All you need to know about Week 5 game’s coverage team

Week 5 brings a battle of Big 12 heavyweights between Texas and Kansas. Texas is currently in the playoff picture, being the No. 3 team in the country. The Longhorns' high point of the season was their Week 2 victory over Nick Saban's Alabama. Since then, the Longhorns have been in the Top 5 every week of the season.

Kansas is also undefeated, winning an important Big 12 encounter in Week 4 versus the BYU Cougars. That victory allowed the Jayhawks to sneak into the national rankings for Week 5, at the No. 24 spot.

Sean McDonough will be play-calling the game, Greg McElroy will provide the color commentary and Molly McGrath will provide the sideline reports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The game will air this Saturday afternoon through ABC and ESPN+, with the announcers being the same for both transmissions. ABC basically retransmits the ESPN signal under the brand "ESPN on ABC". Formerly the transmissions were done under the label of "ABC Sports", until in 2006, the new brand was introduced.

What should we expect out of Texas and Kansas this afternoon?

Texas is a 16.5-point favorite for today's game, with Steve Sarkisian's side being the clearly better side. The Longhorns are a mature side, led by a proficient quarterback in Quinn Ewers, that aims to win the first national title for the University of Texas since 2005.

On the other hand, Kansas is an up-and-coming program, that just managed to sneak into the the national rankings last week.

We can expect Kansas to attempt to get their offense going with the help of their running game. The Jayhawks have run for upwards of 200 yards in three out of four games in the season, with four players combining for 792 yards in the season so far.

The Longhorns have a balanced offense, but surely their signal-caller is the star of the team. Ewers has 1,033 passing yards in the season, with nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions. In Week 2, the Longhorns' defense demonstrated an ability to rush the passer that could come in handy for this week's game.

It remains to be seen whether the Longhorns extend its winning streak or if are they in for an upset from the Jayhawks.