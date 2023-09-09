Who is Texas' starting QB today? Longhorns' QB depth chart ahead of Week 2 game vs. Alabama

The highly anticipated game between the Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2 is just a few hours away.

Both coaches, Steve Sarkisian and Nick Saban have a great pool of talents on their roster. With both teams looking to secure a spot in the 2023 CFP, it will be an intense game between the two competitive teams.

The Texas Longhorns will be looking to end their dry spell by making it to the college football playoffs this season. They have not been a part of CFP since 2009, but Sarkisian and his team began their 2023 campaign with a great win by defeating the Rice Owls 37-10.

Meanwhile, the Alamaba Crimson Tide has always been a strong contender for the playoffs during the era of Nick Saban. However, they slightly missed out on securing a berth in the CFP.

Now, coach Saban and his team are looking to improve on that, and their week 1 competition against Middle Tennessee saw them win by a humiliating 56-7 scoreline.

So who will be the Texas starting QB for their game against Alabama? Well, it is without a doubt that Quinn Ewers will return as the Texas starting QB on the field for their Week 2 game of the 2023 college football season.

The quarterback transferred from Ohio State in December 2021, and last year, he was named the QB1 on the team as he went on to put up impressive numbers.

In his debut season as the Texas starting QB, Quinn Ewers saw considerable success. He played as a starter in 10 games in 2022 and went on to record 2,177 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns for the Texas Longhorns.

Apart from Ewers, the Longhorns also have freshman Arch Manning, who is the nephew of NFL Legends Peyton and Eli Manning. But because of the experience that Ewers carries over Manning, it might be a while before the young quarterback gets his time to shine on the field.

While Ewers will retain his position as the Texas starting QB, Manning and redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy will be seen as the backup option in case Ewers undergoes some unfortunate circumstance on the field.

How did Quinn Ewers perform in the first game of 2023 against the Rice Owls as Texas starting QB?

Quinn Ewers performed well as the Texas starting QB against the Rice Owls, but he did not have to be at the top of his game. Despite a slow start, the game was pretty much one-sided, with Texas in control.

The Rice Owls were not tough competition for the Longhorns like how Alabama will be in Week 2. It was also not a big game for Quinn Ewers to showcase his skills to the best of their abilities.

He went on to rack up 260 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, while also scoring one rushing touchdown for his team.

The real battle for Ewers will be against Alabama. Can he help his team continue their winning momentum? Or will Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide be the antagonist and Texas suffers their first loss of the season?

Texas go up against Alabama on September 9 at 7 P.M. ET.