Who are the Texas vs Iowa State announcers today on Fox TV? All about CFB Week 12 game's coverage team

Texas vs Iowa State is one of the most anticipated Big 12 matchups for Week 12 on Saturday.

Things have been going well for Steve Sarkasian’s team this season, falling to its lone defeat against rivals, Oklahoma, a few weeks ago.

That has been followed with four straight wins, and the Longhorns have a primary aim of extending their winning streak by another game.

Iowa State's season has been no less interesting. Despite the scandal amidst which the Cyclones opened their season, they have turned things around well.

The Cyclones have a 6-4 overall record and 5-2 in Big 12 play this season. Winning against a prestigious rival like the Texas Longhorns will be another boost for the Cyclones in their search for a Big 12 championship game berth.

Who are the Texas vs Iowa State TV announcers?

The Texas vs Iowa State game is scheduled to be broadcast live on Fox TV.

The network has a competent broadcast crew on hand to enhance viewers' experience. Jason Benetti will be providing the play-by-play commentary, with Brock Huard in the studio to provide the run the analysis.

Allison Williams will be live from the sideline to update viewers about happenings from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

Fans who are unable to watch the game live on Fox TV also have the option of livestreaming on FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports App.

Texas vs Iowa State preview

There's a lot at stake for the Longhorns. Beyond the contention for the Big 12 title, Sarkisian's men are also searching for the school's first spot in the College Football Playoff.

Apart from winning their remaining regular season games, the Longhorns will need a hand from the other ranked teams to make the final four.

The Iowa State Cyclones are a formidable team, so a win is not guaranteed for Texas. The Cyclones have won three of their last five meetings with Texas.

They're also in a terrific form, having won four of their last five games to move to 5-2 in Big 12 play this season.

The game promises to be exciting, with the major battle points being at the end zone. Iowa State is 24 for 24 on red area attempts this season, with 14 being touchdowns and 10 being field goals.

However, Texas have been great in red zone defense this season, ranking No. 3 nationally in red zone defense.