"Who TF is that?" - Fans call out CFB 26 over Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy's appearance in latest edition of EA Sports' game

Fans have criticized EA Sports for how they have portrayed Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy. The "EA Sports College Football 26 Deluxe Edition" was released on Tuesday for fans who pre-ordered the game for $99.99 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Ad

A fan provided a screenshot of how Gundy appears in the video game on X. EA Sports noticeably gave the coach an afro instead of his usual hairstyle.

"First look at Mike Gundy in game," a fan tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans reacted to the tweet by criticizing the developers for their portrayal of Gundy.

"Who tf is that?," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What are we doing here.," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Just give him mullet and we all know immediately who it is. Not that hard EA," a third fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans made fun of how the Oklahoma State coach is presented in the video game.

"Who did unc piss off? (Face with tears of joy emoji)," a fan commented.

"That's Frank Stallone," a fan wrote.

"Last season really did a number on him, a sixth fan replied.

The criticism from fans could prompt EA Sports to update the coach's character model to reflect his real-life appearance better. Gundy, meanwhile, is preparing the Cowboys for the upcoming season.

Ad

Last year, Oklahoma State finished with a 3-9 record and was among the worst teams in the Big 12. A sharp decline from their 10-4 campaign in 2023, which included a Texas Bowl win.

On Nov. 29, 2024, Gundy concluded his 20th season as the Cowboys' coach in a 52-0 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Oklahoma State fans are hopeful Gundy can regroup and help the team compete for the top spot in the Big 12 standings.

Ad

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback options for the 2025 season

One of the decisions that Mike Gundy will need to make ahead of the 2025 season is who will be the new starting quarterback. He lost quarterback Alan Bowman, who finished his college football career last year.

Gundy will have quarterbacks Hauss Hejny and Zane Flores to replace Bowman as the new starter. Oklahoma State acquired Hejny from the transfer portal on Dec. 29, 2024, after he left the TCU Horned Frogs after one season.

Ad

Flores has remained a redshirted freshman on the Cowboys roster for two seasons. He dealt with an injury last year that prevented him from becoming a backup option.

Both quarterbacks are looking to showcase their abilities in training camp to start in the Cowboys' season opener against the UT Martin Skyhawks on Aug. 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More