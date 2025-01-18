Who is Tommie Robinson? All you need to know about Colorado Buffaloes' new RB coach

Deion Sanders is already revamping his coaching staff for the upcoming season. Despite reports that he is "interested" in the Dallas Cowboys head coaching position, Coach Prime continues to make improvements to help the Colorado Buffaloes compete for the Big 12 championship and in the playoffs.

After this season's 9-4 campaign, Deion Sanders has made changes to his coaching staff to strengthen his running back department. So, who is the new hire?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Tommie Robinson?

On Wednesday, the Colorado Buffaloes named Tommie Robinson, a former Texas A&M and LSU running backs coach, as the new assistant running backs coach. Robinson is a well-known and respected figure in the football coaching world with extensive experience developing talent both at the collegiate level and in the NFL.

Trending

After three seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies (2020-22), Robinson joined the Buffaloes for the 2024 season as the director of quality control. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Woodham High School for two seasons (1986-87) before landing his first collegiate coaching position with Arkansas in 1991.

Expand Tweet

Tommie Robinson joined the Razorbacks as a graduate assistant for one year before moving to Utah State as their running backs coach in 1992. He also served in various coaching positions at colleges, including TCU, Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Miami, USC and Texas.

Tommie Robinson also made notable strides in the NFL. His first stint was with the Dallas Cowboys in 1998, where he served as the wide receivers coach for three seasons.

He later became the running backs coach for the Arizona Cardinals from 2010 to 2012, bringing valuable NFL experience to Sanders' coaching staff. During his time at LSU (2017-19), Robinson was part of the 2019 team that won the national championship while remaining undefeated.

Other notable coaching hires that Deion Sanders made for the 2025 season

In addition to shuffling his coaching staff, Coach Prime has brought in a new addition, Andreu Swasey, who will take over as the head of the strength and conditioning program. Swasey is well known at the collegiate level and has spent the last 15 seasons in the same role with the Miami Hurricanes.

Expand Tweet

Maurice Sims, the former head of strength and conditioning, has been transitioned into the role of Director of Sports Performance by Sanders. It will be interesting to see if the Buffaloes can make a difference on the field with this newly revamped coaching staff next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place