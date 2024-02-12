Who is UCLA’s new head coach, DeShaun Foster? Exploring Bruins HC’s career and background

The UCLA Bruins have replaced Chip Kelly, as the team named DeShaun Foster their new head coach on Monday.

Kelly resigned as the Bruins coach to take the vacant Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator role. Just days later, UCLA announced that Foster was hired as their new head coach.

"This is a dream come true," Foster said in a statement. "I always envisioned being a Bruin ever since I was young, and now being the head coach at my alma mater is such a surreal feeling, and I'm grateful for this opportunity.

"The foundation of this program will be built on discipline, respect and enthusiasm. These are phenomenal young men, and I'm excited to hit the ground running."

According to UCLA's athletic director, Martin Jarmond, Foster was the clear-cut choice to be their new head coach.

"While undergoing a comprehensive search for our new head coach, DeShaun resonated from the start and throughout the whole process," Jarmond said in a statement.

"We are looking for a coach with integrity, energy and passion; someone who is a great teacher, who develops young men, is a great recruiter and fully embraces the NIL landscape to help our student-athletes.

"DeShaun checks all of those boxes and then some. He is a leader of men and a true Bruin. I am excited to partner with him as we usher UCLA Football into an exciting new era."

DeShaun Foster's coaching career

DeShaun Foster, 44, was hired by the Las Vegas Raiders as their running backs coach in 2024. But just weeks after taking that job, he resigned from that role so he could take the head coaching job at UCLA.

Foster has never been a head coach but first broke in as a graduate assistant with UCLA in 2014-15. He then served as Texas Tech's running back coach in 2016 before returning to the Bruins to be their running backs coach from 2017 until 2023.

DeShaun Foster's playing career

Charlotte, North Carolina native DeShaun Foster played college football at UCLA and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2002 NFL draft.

Foster had 927 carries for 3,570 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 1,129 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his NFL career.

Foster was inducted into the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame in 2002.