Who are the USC vs UCLA announcers today on ABC? All about CFB Week 12 game’s coverage team

The UCLA Bruins will face the USC Trojans in a Pac-12 showdown at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. Both teams are carrying two-game losing streaks and will be looking to bounce back.

The Trojans stand at 7-4 heading into this contest, while the Bruins are 6-4. As such, the stage is set for a pulsating contest between two of the Pac-12's oldest rivals.

USC's most recent game was a 36-27 loss to the Oregon Ducks, while UCLA is coming off a 17-7 defeat by the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The teams have split their last two meetings.

Guide to the USC Trojans vs UCLA Bruins game

The game will feature Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Tom Luginbill on play-by-play duties and sideline reporting along with radio announcers Mike Couzens and Max Starks.

The game will be broadcast on ABC, with kick-off slated for 3:30 p.m. (ET). Fans can also catch the action live on fuboTV.

USC Trojans vs UCLA Bruins head-to-head

USC has impressed on offense, averaging 43.8 points per game (No. 3). However, it will be up against a formidable UCLA defense, which is allowing a mere 16.4 points per game (No. 9).

In the last eight matchups, USC has held the upper hand, winning six. Last season, USC secured a nail-biting 48-45 victory in the Rose Bowl. However, in their previous showdown at the Coliseum, UCLA emerged with a 62-33 win.

The Trojans are slight favorites to win the contest at -250.