Who is the Utah Utes' starting QB today? Exploring Utes' QB depth chart as Cam Rising sits out

The Utah Utes will not be having Cam Rising under center for their Week 1 game against the Florida Gators.

Rising tore his ACL in the Rose Bowl and the hope was he would be ready for Week 1. He was participating in the practices and even said that he was feeling better.

Many expected him to play in Week 1, however, according to reports, the player is not ready to return and won't be the Utes starting quarterback for Week 1 against Florida on Thursday.

With Rising not being available, it's expected that Bryson Barnes will start the game at quarterback. Barnes is was a walk-on in 2020 and eventually got a scholarship from Utah.

In 2021, the player only attempted two passes going 2-for-2 for 23 yards and a touchdown. Last season, he went 37-for-57 for 430 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

After Rising tore his ACL in the Rose Bowl, Bryson Barnes took over and went 10-for-19 for 12 yards with one TD and one interception after replacing Rising in the loss to Penn State.

Although Barnes is expected to start, redshirt freshman Nate Johnson is also expected to take a couple of snaps, as he is a much different quarterback than Barnes, who will give Florida's defense a much different look, as he is a former track star who will be seen in Wildcat looks.

Despite Rising not being the starter, the backup quarterbacks did get some snaps during training camp, with head coach Kyle Whittingham praising both of them.

“They’re all picking up where they left off in spring. Brandon came out of spring slightly ahead of the other guys. He’s taking the No. 2 reps right now and actually a lot of the No. 1 reps that Cam can’t take depending on what drill we’re in.

"Nate doing a nice job and Bryson Barnes is doing a nice job. So those three guys are going to continue to compete until we can confidently separate them.”

Utah Utes looking for revenge

Utah is looking for revenge as the team lost to Florida in Gainesville in Week 1 last year. Florida was able to beat Utah 29-26 as the Gators outscored them 15-7 in the fourth quarter to get the win.

In the loss, Rising threw for 216 yards one touchdown, and one interception. Despite losing to Florida, Utah went on to a 10-4 record and going 7-2 in the Pac-12, and won the conference for the second straight season.

