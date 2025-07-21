"Who would want those criminals?" - CFB fans roast Memphis as Big 12 rejects $250 million conference realignment offer 

The Memphis Tigers reportedly offered $250 million in sponsorship money to the Big 12 on Monday to join the conference. However, the Big 12 is allegedly "not interested" in having the Tigers as part of its conference and rejected the big-money offer, according to On3’s Brett McMurphy.

When fans on social media found out about the Tigers' bid being rejected by the Big 12, they had some wild reactions.

"Who would want those criminals in their division," one tweeted.

The Average Vols Fan @BasedVols LINK Who would want those criminals in their division

"Who would want that cheeks program in da conf," another added.

"Considering it’s the most dangerous place in America I’m not surprised," a third commented.

Many others continued to take digs at the Tigers.

"Saftey of the fans over money, good call," one wrote.

"Shoved in a locker by the big 12 wow," another added.

"Yeah they probably don’t want their student athletes getting shot at when they go to away games," a user commented.

The Tigers are currently part of the American Conference, which was recently rebranded from the AAC. However, it appears that their athletic department wants to make the move to the Power Four.

So far, it appears that the Big 12 isn't interested in adding the Tigers as a member of its conference.

Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield yet to decide on QB1 for 2025 season

Memphis HC Ryan Silverfield - Source: Imagn

The Memphis Tigers are yet to decide on their starting quarterback for the 2025 season. As things stand, Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield has to pick between Brendan Lewis, Arrington Maiden and A.J. Hill.

Many believe that Lewis is the frontrunner to get the starting quarterback role, since the player transferred to the program from Nevada in December. Silverfield could give fans a hint on the team's starting quarterback at the American Conference media days this week.

Silverfield helped the Tigers finish with an 11-2 record last season. It will be interesting to see whether he can improve on that even further in the 2025 season.

