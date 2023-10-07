Who will be Arizona State's starting QB today? Exploring Sun Devils' depth chart ahead of week 6 game vs. Colorado

The Arizona State Sun Devils have not enjoyed a lot of success so far this season. And now, they face another tough hurdle going against Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes, who are looking to resume their winning streak like at the start of the season.

This season marks the final season for both Arizona State and Colorado in the Pac-12, as they both will be joining the Big 12 conference next year. The Sun Devils put up a losing record of 3-9 last season. It does not look like their final season in the Pac-12 is going to be fruitful, as they have lost all four games after winning their season opener against Southern Utah.

Colorado,on the other hand, will have fairly easier competition in the form of Arizona State after recording back-to-back losses against rank. Oregon and rank. 9 USC. The defeat at the hands of Oregon brought an end to Coach Prime's winning streak with the Buffs. Now, they will be looking to secure their fourth win of the season as favorites against Arizona State.

Trenton Bourguet is expected to continue as the starting quarterback for the Sun Devils while Jaden Rashada continues to recover from an injury that has been bothering him from high school. Rashada has not played after aggravating his injuries during their week 2 loss at the hands of Oklahoma State and is expected to be out for one month.

Trenton Bourguet was named as the starter against Fresno State but was sidelined after suffering a minor foot injury, which led to Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne replacing him on the field. Unfortunately, even Pyne succumbed to an injury and Jacob Conover had to finish the game for the team.

Pyne did start against USC, but because of the severity of his injuries. Bourguet got his chance as the starter last week against California. He went on to put up 344 passing yards in that game but is yet to record a passing touchdown this season. Can he find his first passing TD of the season against Colorado?

Arizona State QB depth chart

Here is what the QB depth chart looks like for the Sun Devils after their injury-ridden episodes.

Trenton Bourguet

Jacob Conover

Colorado Buffaloes QB depth chart

Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders will continue his duties as the QB1 for the Buffs. He has been having a great season so far and has recorded 1,781 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns in his debut for Colorado.

This is what the Colorado QB depth chart looks like against Arizona State

Shedeur Sanders

Ryan Staub

The Arizona State vs Colorado game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 network at 6:30 p.m. ET.