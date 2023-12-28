Who will be Clemson’s starting QB for Gator Bowl? Exploring Tigers’ QB Depth chart ahead of Kentucky matchup

The Clemson Tigers are set to play the Kentucky Wildcats in the Gator Bowl on Friday at noon ET.

With the Tigers seeing players in the transfer portal and opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft, Clemson will have to turn to its backups in hopes of winning the Gator Bowl.

Who's starting for Clemson in the Gator Bowl?

The Clemson Tigers had Cade Klubnik as their starting quarterback all season, and he will remain the starter for the Gator Bowl.

Klubnik was the Tigers starting quarterback for the first year after DJ Uiagalelei transferred out of Clemson. In his first season, Klubnik struggled early as the Tigers were 4-4, but he says at that point, he knew the team was ready to turn it around:

"We had a decision to make at 4-4, that can go one of two ways. We decided ' we aren't going to quit on these senior, we aren't going to quit on these guys. I'm not going to put if off to the guy next to me, and keep working... It's a business trip for me, having to remind myself that. And I'm here to play a football game at the end of the day."

After a full season as the starter, Klubnik says he feels more comfortable ahead of his second Bowl game start:

"I feel like a different player. A lot more confidence, a lot more, just prepared for game."

Klubnik went 260-for-413 for 2,580 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions this season.

Clemson's QB depth chart for Gator Bowl

The backup quarterback in the Gator Bowl for the Clemson Tigers will be Paul Tyson, while the third-stringer will be Christopher Vizzina.

Tyson went 3-for-4 this season, throwing for 42 yards in a touchdown, as he appeared in two games against Charleston Southern and Florida Atlantic.

Vizzina, meanwhile, is a freshman quarterback who didn't see any game action this past season. He was a four-star recruit out of Alabama and was the 10th-ranked quarterback in the class of 2022.

