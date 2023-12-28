Miami’s starting quarterback for the Pinstripe Bowl has been one of the biggest talking points ahead of the bowl matchup with Rutgers. Weeks ago, fourth-year junior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke entered the transfer portal and has since transferred to Wisconsin.

Freshman Emory William, who played in five games for the Hurricanes and threw for 470 yards and three touchdowns, is also out with an injury.

With these two out, sophomore Jacurri Brown is expected to be Miami’s starting quarterback for the Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers today.

Brown has not had any playing time this season and will get his first minutes of game time today in the bowl. Playing in eight games in 2022, Brown compiled 230 passing yards for three touchdowns. He rushed for an additional 223 yards on 54 carries.

Exploring Miami’s starting quarterback situation

It needs to telling to realize Brown is really not head coach Mario Cristobal's first choice as Miami’s starting quarterback. An argument can be made for Brown's ability as a playmaker.

Miami's quarterback dilemma didn't start with Van Dyke's transfer or Williams' injury. While they would have been preferred choices for the bowl game ahead of Brown if they were available, neither played regularly enough during the season.

Van Dyke's decision to enter the portal can't be disconnected from the number of times he was benched this season.

While Williams is expected back by Spring, Cristobal still has a quarterback spot to fill. The pressing question now is whether Williams will be returning to the starting role or will have to compete for the role.

If he's competing, is it with Brown or with someone else soon to be in the picture? These are all questions we can only get answers to with time. However, Brown's performance against Rutgers today can be a pointer to what lies ahead.

It's going to be a tough test for Brown tonight, going up against one of the nation's strongest defenses. Looking to cut his teeth in a high-pressure game like this wouldn't have been what he wished for. Notwithstanding, a lot will be down to the game speed and how resiliently he can deal with the high tempo.

A win at the bowl will do more than give the Hurricanes fans something to cheer about. It will be a springboard for what the team can potentially become next season.

