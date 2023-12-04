Who will play in the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl? Location, teams and more

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is one of the New Year's Six bowl games, but it will not serve as a College Football Playoff matchup this season.

Take a look at what to expect from the 2023 Peach Bowl below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Who will play in the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl?

The Peach Bowl will feature the No.10-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions and No.11-ranked Ole Miss Rebels.

Penn State will represent the Big Ten after ending the regular season with the third-highest ranking in the conference, Meanwhile, Ole Miss will represent the SEC after finishing the regular season with the fourth-highest ranking in the conference.

The Nittany Lions were among the best teams in the nation on both sides of the football. They averaged 37.2 points per game, ranking 12th out of 133 team in scoring.

Their passing offense ranked just 91st, though, but their rushing offense was 24th. Penn State allowed just 11.4 points per game, ranking third in the nation, trailing only their Big Ten rival Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. They ranked third in passing defense and second in rushing defense.

The Rebels were also strong on both sides of the football. They averaged 34.8 points per game, ranking 20th out of 133 teams in the nation in scoring. Their passing offense ranked 26th while their rushing offense ranked tied for 40th.

Ole Miss allowed 22.3 points per game, ranking 42nd in the nation. They ranked 60th in passing defense and 67th in rushing defense.

Who goes to the Peach Bowl each season?

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has changed its format multiple times throughout its history.

The bowl game had no automatic bids until 1993, but it generally featured at least one ACC or SEC program. From 1993 through 2013, an ACC and SEC program would face off in the game.

Following the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014, there has been no automatic bid. Instead, two 'at large' selections are chosen. Nevertheless, the tradition has continued, as each year has featured at least one ACC or SEC team.

When is the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl?

The 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will take place on Dec. 30 at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Unlike last season, the game will not serve as a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup.

Both teams will enter with a 10-2 record. The Nittany Lions' losses came against the No.1-ranked Michigan Wolverines and No.7-ranked Ohio State Wolverines. Meanwhile, the Rebels' losses came against the No. 4-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 6-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.