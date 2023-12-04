Who will play in the 2024 Allstate Sugar Bowl? Location, teams and more

The Allstate Sugar Bowl is one of the New Year's Six bowl games and will serve as a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup this season.

The game will officially be titled the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Take a look at what to expect from the 2024 Sugar Bowl below.

Who will play in the 2024 Allstate Sugar Bowl?

The Sugar Bowl will feature the No. 2-ranked Washington Huskies and No. 3-ranked Texas Longhorns. The former will represent the Pac-12 after winning the final Pac-12 Championship Game. Meanwhile, the Longhorns will represent the Big 12 after winning the Big 12 Championship Game in their final season in the conference.

The Huskies were strong on both sides of the football. They averaged 37.7 points per game, ranking 11th out of 133 teams in the nation in scoring. Their passing offense was first in the entire nation, however, they ranked just 98th in rushing offense.

Washington allowed 23.6 points per game, ranking 50th in the nation. They ranked just 120th in passing defense, however, they were 38th in rushing defense.

The Longhorns were among the best teams in the nation on both sides of the football. They averaged 36.2 points per game, ranking 16th out of 133 teams in the nation in scoring.

Their passing offense ranked 18th while their rushing offense ranked 23rd. Texas allowed 17.5 points per game, ranking 13th in the nation. They ranked 95th in passing defense, however, they were third in rushing defense.

Who goes to the Sugar Bowl each season?

The Allstate Sugar Bowl has changed its format multiple times throughout its history. The bowl game features teams from the SEC and Big 12 conference in years where it doesn't serve as one of the College Football Playoff semifinal games.

Prior to the inception of the College Football Playoff, the game featured at least one SEC team almost every year. While this year's rendition will not feature a team from the SEC, the Texas Longhorns will represent the Big 12.

When is the 2024 Allstate Sugar Bowl?

The 2024 Allstate Sugar Bowl will take place on January 1st, 2024 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will serve as a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup, giving the winner the chance to play for the national title.

The Huskies will enter with a perfect 13-0 record, while the Longhorns will enter with a 12-1 record. Texas' only loss came against the No. 12-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.