Who will be Texas A&M's starting QB for Texas Bowl? Exploring Aggies' QB depth chart ahead of Oklahoma State matchup

As the Texas A&M Aggies face the No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, who will be the Aggies quarterback?

For the majority of the season, the Aggies (7-5) played two quarterbacks: Connor Weigmann and Max Johnson.

Weigmann started the season as the starter but was ruled out for the season after a foot injury during their 27-10 victory over Auburn on Sept. 23.

Max Johnson took Weigmann's place and played until early November. During his stint, he threw for nine touchdowns and 1,452 yards.

But Johnson will not start the Texas Bowl. He has transferred to North Carolina, to presumably take the place of Drake Maye, who is preparing for the NFL draft in April, next season

The Aggies have one more quarterback with enough experience who is set to start the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State (9-4).

With both Weigmann and Johnson unavailable, the Aggies will start Jaylen Henderson at quarterback. Henderson has experience this season. After Johnson announced his transfer, Henderson played the final three games. He also played in a game earlier in the season.

Henderson threw for six touchdowns and 704 yards, with a completion percentage of 67.5% (52 of 77).

When starting, Henderson had led the Aggies to a 3-1 mark. However, while those wins were convincing (A&M won by nearly 30 points in all of the wins), they were against unranked opposition. The only loss came against then-No. 14 LSU, with the Tigers winning 42-30.

The Texas Bowl is also against ranked opposition, with Oklahoma State being ranked at No. 20. So if Henderson struggles, who could replace him?

Texas A&M quarterback depth

If Henderson is unable to play or plays in a way that will require him to be benched, who do the Aggies have to replace him?

First, they have Blake Bost, who has not played since 2021 and has only recorded 7 yards in the small amount of time he has had on the field.

But, while inexperienced, Bost is the Aggies' second-most senior quarterback.

The rest of the quarterbacks available for Texas A&M are all freshmen: Dallas Novicke, Marcel Reed and Johnny Rider. Out of these, Reed has the most experience, throwing for one 13-yard touchdown in his only completed pass in his short career with the Aggies.

