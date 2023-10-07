Who will be Texas A&M's starting QB today? Exploring Aggies' depth chart ahead of week 6 game vs. Alabama

The Texas A&M Aggies will have their hands full when they host Nick Saban's Alabama at their home. Both teams have a similar record so far this season, going on to win four games and losing just one game in their campaign.

The Texas A&M Aggies have made a strong comeback after their Week 2 loss at the hands of the Miami Hurricanes. They went on to record three consecutive victories against Louisiana-Monroe, Auburn, and Arkansas, winning each of those games with double digits. However, Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher will have to ensure that his team is flawless on the field if they want to hand Alabama their second defeat of the season.

No.11 ranked Alabama has a lot of work to do as well if they want to continue being one of the dominant teams in college football. Nick Saban's team suffered an upset loss at the hands of Texas in Week 2 at the Bryant Denny Stadium. But it looks like the Crimson Tide are locked in on their goal of making it to the college football playoffs this year and improving on their 2023 campaign record.

Max Johnson will continue shouldering the responsibilities of being the starting quarterback in the absence of Conner Weigman. Weigman injured himself during their game against Auburn and will miss the rest of the season because of a broken bone in his foot.

Max Johnson, who transferred from LSU before the start of last season, took to the field as QB1 during last weekend's game against Arkansas. Johnson showcased his capabilities and experience in that game, going on to put up 210 passing yards with two passing touchdowns.

He knows what it is like to face Nick Saban's Alabama during his stint with LSU. So it might be a key factor in his mental preparation to go head-on with them today.

Texas A&M Aggies QB depth chart

Nick Saban has voiced his opinion of how he considers Johnson as a solid veteran quarterback. Despite the absence of Conner Weigman, Saban believes that Johnson will do a good job in carrying the team's offense while going against them.

Here is what the QB depth chart looks like for the week 6 clash.

Max Johnson

Conner Weigman

Alabama Crimson Tide QB depth chart

Jalen Milroe will be resuming his quarterback duties as the starter for the team. Coach Saban has put his faith in Milroe after his performance against Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Here is what their QB depth chart looks like going into their game against Texas A&M

Jalen Milroe

Tyler Buchner

Ty Simpson

The Texas A&M vs Alabama game will kick off at around 3:30 p.m. ET at Kyle Field.