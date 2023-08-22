Who will be the Vanderbilt Commodores' starting quarterback in 2023? Exploring the QB battle between AJ Swann, Ken Seals and more

The Vanderbilt Commodores will enter the 2023 season looking to finish the season above .500 for the first time since 2013. The Commodores finished the 2022 season with a 5-7 record and were unranked in the Final AP poll.

Here's a look at an update on the quarterback position heading into 2023.

Who will be the Vanderbilt Commodores starting quarterback?

Ken Seals has the most experience of any quarterback on the Vanderbilt Commodores roster.

Seals joined the Commodores as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He finished his true freshman season with 1928 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and ten interceptions, while completing 64.6% of his passes.

Seals lost his starting job midway through the 2021 season. He threw for 1181 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions, while completing just 56.7% of his passes.

While he has less experience, AJ Swann is the favorite to retain the starting job after finishing last season as Vanderbilt's starting quarterback.

Swann joined the Commodores as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He took over the starting job midway through his true freshman season. Swann threw for 1274 passing yards, ten touchdowns and two interceptions, while completing 58.1% of his passes.

Vanderbilt's roster four other quarterbacks, but none of them have taken a snap at the Division I level of collegiate football.

Hayden Moses initially joined the Grinnell Pioneers, a Division III program, as an unranked prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. Moses joined the Commodores as a walk-on ahead of the 2022 season.

Walter Taylor and Drew Dickey both joined Vanderbilt as three-star prospects in the 2022 recruiting class. Neither Taylor or Dickey saw game action last season and both players redshirted their freshman season.

Brennan Storer rounds out the Commodores quarterback room. Storer joined Vanderbilt as a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and will likely redshirt the season.

How did the Vanderbilt Commodores perform in 2022?

The Vanderbilt Commodores entered the 2022 season unranked. After winning their first two games, the Commodores split their next two before losing five games in a row.

Vanderbilt's offense averaged 24.6 points per game, ranking 89th out of 131 teams in the nation. Their defense allowed 36.0 points per game, which ranked 125th in the nation.

The Commodores' passing offense ranked 112th in the nation, but their rushing offense ranked 58th. Their passing defense ranked 128th, while their rushing defense ranked 96th.