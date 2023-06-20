Who will win Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year? A deep dive on Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton, Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg, and more

The Big Ten will have just 14 teams for the last season in 2023. The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are set to join the program in 2024 after leaving the Pac-12 to join the conference.

Several defenders will have the opportunity to have a strong season and potentially move up draft boards. Let's take a look at the five early favorites to win Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Candidate #1: Illinois Fighting Illini defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton

Jer'Zhan Newton joined the Illinois Fighting Illini as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He played sparingly as a true freshman and finished with 23 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Newton broke out the following season, recording 50 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He backed that up with 61 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and three passes defended last season.

Newton was named first-team All-Big Ten. He is projected to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Candidate #2: Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg

Tommy Eichenberg joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class.

He played sparingly over his first two seasons before stepping into a bigger role in 2021. Eichenberg finished the 2021 season with 64 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, one interception and two passes defended.

He broke out last season, recording 120 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, one defensive touchdown and three passes defended.

Eichenberg was named first-team All-Big Ten and is projected to be selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Candidate #3: Michigan Wolverines linebacker Junior Colson

Junior Colson joined the Michigan Wolverines as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He recorded 60 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and two passes defended as a true freshman.

Colson had 101 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one pass defended last season and was named second-team All-Big Ten. He is projected to be selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Candidate #4: Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay

Cal Haladay joined the Michigan State Spartans as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class and redshirted his true freshman season.

He then recorded 96 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and one pass defended in 2021.

Haladay had 120 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last season. He was named second-team All-Big Ten.

Haladay is considered a fringe draft prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft and may choose to return to college for an additional season.

Candidate #5: Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback Cooper DeJean

Cooper DeJean joined the Iowa Hawkeyes as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He played sparingly as a true freshman before breaking out last season.

DeJean recorded 75 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, five interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and eight passes defended. He was named first-team All-Big Ten and is projected to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

