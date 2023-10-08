Who won the Colorado vs Arizona State game last night? Week 6, 2023 Season

In a Week 6 Pac-12 Conference matchup, the Colorado Buffaloes were on the road to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. This game was a bit more back-and-forth than many people expected the game to look.

The contest meant a lot for both teams as neither had a conference victory on the season entering play.

Who won the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils game last night?

Colorado Buffaloes beat Arizona State Sun Devils by Three Points

The Colorado Buffaloes were able to pick up a 27-24 road win in Week 6 against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Arizona State kept this game close as they scored a touchdown with 50 seconds to tie the game. However, kicker Alejandro Mata nailed a 43-yard field goal with 12 seconds left to get the victory.

Colorado Buffaloes Top Performers

The Buffaloes have been playing well in large part due to junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He finished going 26-of-42 for 239 yards with a touchdown pass while also running 11 times for -17 yards but adding a rushing touchdown.

Senior wide receiver Javon Antonio had his biggest game of the season thus far. He finished with five receptions for 81 yards (16.2 yards per catch) with a touchdown reception.

The defense as a whole finished with five sacks and five pass deflections. Senior linebacker Lavonta Bentley led the defense as he had 11 total tackles, one sack, a pair of tackles for loss and a pass deflection.

Arizona State Sun Devils Top Performers

Junior quarterback Trenton Bourguet had a decent game under center as he had a big statistical game but only had a 50.9 QBR. In the game, he finished 32-of-49 for 335 yards with a touchdown pass while running nine times for -1 yards and a rushing touchdown as well.

Junior running back Cameron Skattebo had a good game on the ground as he had 13 rushes for 49 yards (3.8 yards per rush) and a rushing touchdown.

In the receiving end, junior wide receiver Elijah Badger had double the receiving yards of any receiver on his team. He had 12 catches for 134 yards (11.2 yards per reception).

The Sun Devils defense was able to play pretty well as they finished with five sacks, nine tackles for loss and seven pass deflections on the day. Junior defensive lineman Prince Dorbah had seven total tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.